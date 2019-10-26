All organizations in the country must sit around the table and treat with issues affecting the elderly. This from President of the Trinidad and Tobago Residential Care Association Caroline Ruiz, who is also calling for more action and less talk among agencies equipped to formulate change. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Elderly Care
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
All organizations in the country must sit around the table and treat with issues affecting the elderly.
Trinidad and Tobago's young girls sparked new life in local football with a 10 nil routing over Grenada in their opening Caribbean Football Union Girls Under-14 Challenge contest.
It's the first weekend since China has come to Town and it has been business as usual. On Friday the City of Port-of-Spain erected the Chinatown Archway at the top of Charlotte Street...
The Housing Minister is promising relief for HDC tenants, who have complaints about poor infrastructural work.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- China Comes To Town
- Beyond The Tape Friday 25th October 2019
- TT Will Suffer From Dollar Devaluation
- Elderly Care
- Elderly Woman Removed From Home
- Under 14 Girls Win
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 24th October 2019
- Deal Not Final, Cabinet Refuses To Disclose Document
- POS Primary Schools Football Finals
- Sundar Ratri: Roti Making