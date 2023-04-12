Why were TSTT workers retrenched? That question is being asked by Secretary General of the Communications Workers Union Clyde Elder, who is raising an issue of the company hiring managerial staff.

Alicia Boucher has the story from Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Uber Soca Mishap

Uber Soca Mishap

The fun and excitement of the Uber Soca Cruise almost turned fatal for one partygoer. The ma…