A somber time for a second year, as Eid observances were hampered by covid19 restrictions and the passing of Tableland ASJA Mosque's Imam Nazrudeen Mohammed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Eid in Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.
For the first time this country will be represented by two female officials at an Olympic Games.
The two field hospitals donated by the US Government are expected to be officially handed over and put to use, next week.
There's a saying 'moderation in all things'. The same applies to gambling which can become an addiction for some, resulting in several ills including a negative impact on family life.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- One on One with Dr. Nicole Ramlachan: Putting T&T's surge into perspective
- Beyond the Tape Friday 14th May 2021
- Hikers gathered at Lopinot during Covid restrictions
- NCRHA responds to record breaking COVID-19 patients testing and care
- Lotto Agents Planning A Shutdown
- Morning News Brief: 14th May, 2021
- Rush For COVID Testing
- Health Minister responds to UNC, increase in Covid deaths in T&T
- Bhagwansingh Shuts Its Doors Advises You: Stay Home
- Supermarkets Up The Ante