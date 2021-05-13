A somber time for a second year, as Eid observances were hampered by covid19 restrictions and the passing of Tableland ASJA Mosque's Imam Nazrudeen Mohammed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rush For COVID Testing

Rush For COVID Testing

The rise in cases has seen a resultant spike in the numbers of persons seeking testing in fact long lines of vehicles were seen along the roadway outside two private facilities over the past 24 hours as T&T recorded its highest number of daily COVID deaths on Thursday.