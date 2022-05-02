Many are struggling during this covid19 pandemic, as prices increase and many are without jobs. This from director of the Lowlands Mosque Kameal Ali, as he spoke with TV6 on Monday, during Eid observances in Tobago. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

