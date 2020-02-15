The Education Minister says, this trend of marijuana-infused edibles in schools is something new and, he's concerned that no one has formally notified him about these reported incidents.
Army Fete 2020 was all about the love. There was even a wedding proposal on stage. While one Soca superstar declared he's now a married man.
It's the one place you are guaranteed to see a true portrayal of mas. So says, the President of the T&T Red Cross.
Fete promoters for the Karukera One Love Festival say the decision by the Urban Development Co Ltd to stop construction of the stage in the water at Maracas Bay, is politically motivated.
