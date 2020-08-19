997 pupils in Tobago will sit the SEA exam on Thursday, 510 boys and 487 girls. Education Secretary Kelvin Charles visited a number of schools in the island, ahead of the exam, and spoke with TV6' s Elizabeth Williams.
Education Secretary on SEA
Elizabeth Williams
