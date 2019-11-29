Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said that his ministry is actively seeking to have an alternative means of transport for school children so that Maxi Taxi Drivers would not be able to deny children access to education. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
