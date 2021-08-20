Education Minister Confirms September Reopening Of Schools Marlan Hopkinson Aug 20, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Education Minister is confirming that preparations are well underway for the reopening of some schools. Marlan Hopkinson has this report . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Martial Arts For Women Well with domestic violence on the rise... a local martial arts instructor has taken it upon… Vaccination Day 2 Less students vaccinated today as according to the Division of Health only one hundred and s… Coaches Association Chastises TTFA The Unified Coaches Association has strong words for the Normalisation Committee, after this… Crime Wrap A police officer is charged with murder. St Helena Under Floods, Day 2 TV6 returned to St. Helena on Friday, 24 hours after rain had inundated the community, to fi… Tunapuna Cleans Up After Bad Weather Further North in the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation, crews were on the ground cleaning… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.