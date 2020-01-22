The Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination is what the 92.4% of primary school students want and 65% of Parents prefer the last time the Ministry of Education held a public consultation on the SEA examination back in 2016 with stakeholders and interested parties. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Cycling Team Travels

Trinidad and Tobago's Cycling team are on their way to Milton Canada for the World Cup.

Pompeo Mentions T&T

U-S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo kicks off his TWO Day visit to Jamaica, he meets with regional leaders and mentions T&T in particular.

Rowley on Crime

A state of Emergency will not be had to treat with the present crime surge in the country. This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.