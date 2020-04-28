Even though Minister of Finance Colm Imbert warned of a difficult year during his address to the parliament on Monday, three economists say the situation is far more problematic than we think. They say with all the borrowing the Minister of Finance spoke about, it will only put a plug the gap until September, then the real crisis will start. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

