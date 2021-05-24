ECONOMISTS: NO ECONOMIC POLICY WITHOUT PANDEMIC

There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June. However they're both hoping to hear more defined policies on the plan to treat with the pandemic.

Morning Edition: 25th May, 2021

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has placed the blame on the current Covid-19 surge on vigils held following the tragic death of Andrea Bharratt.

Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.

