The Minister of Finance is reporting that T&T's economic growth in 2022 was much better than expected as, instead of a decline in Real Gross Domestic Product, T&T actually recorded four-point-one percent growth. Now, consultant economist, Dr. Indera Sagewan, tells TV6 the quoted "growth" was mainly due to the war in Ukraine. Rynessa Cutting has more.

