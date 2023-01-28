The Minister of Finance is reporting that T&T's economic growth in 2022 was much better than expected as, instead of a decline in Real Gross Domestic Product, T&T actually recorded four-point-one percent growth. Now, consultant economist, Dr. Indera Sagewan, tells TV6 the quoted "growth" was mainly due to the war in Ukraine. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Economist Disputes Imbert's 2022 Growth Claims
Rynessa Cutting
