Whoever is coming into Office in October of 2020 will face a very hard task. This is the consensus of economy and energy experts, who are calling on government to get real about the country's economic situation and make the hard decisions. Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine and economists Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne, were guests on TV6's Morning Edition.
