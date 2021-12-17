A Rio Claro family of three is pleading for help to be relocated, with assistance to also rebuild a home. They claim two weeks ago a water line burst and since then, a major landslip developed which has severely compromised their home. The father is disabled, the mother is a stroke patient and their adult son is handicapped. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the family and brings us their story.

