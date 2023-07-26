Effective this year, ECCE teachers are obliged to report to school during the July/August vacation, although schools are officially closed. TTUTA staged a demonstration on Tuesday morning, in protest of the educators' terms and conditions of employment, but the Education Minister has offered some insight. Rynessa Cutting reports.

