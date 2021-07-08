ECA SUPPORTS INCREMENTAL MOVE OF PENSION AGE

The Employers Consultative Association offers a national voice on issues affecting the Employer community. The ECA represents employers on State Boards including the National Insurance Board.
Chairman of the ECA, Keston Nancoo, Vice President at Guardian Holdings for the past 30 years and Interim CEO of the ECA, Stepahnie Fingal spoke with Senior Multimedia Journalist Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine about the proposal to increase the pension age to 65 to help deal with the unsustainability of the pension fund.