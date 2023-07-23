The Elections and Boundaries Commission is advising the public to request EBC identification from anyone claiming to be working on its behalf. This as the EBC says it has been made aware of persons claiming to work with the Commission, seeking information from potential voters in two areas in East Trinidad. Juhel Browne reports.
EBC WARNS OF PEOPLE PRETENDING TO BE FROM EBC
Juhel Browne
