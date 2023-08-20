In what the Elections and Boundaries Commission has described as a historic development, there is to be fresh elections in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk.The EBC said its two recounts have resulted in a tie between the PNM and the UNC candidates, causing the election results in that district to have been declared void.
Will this new development change the overall result of the two major parties, who each captured seven municipal corporations?. Political Editor Juhel Browne spoke with the Local Government Minister about that before the EBC issued its update.