The Elections and Boundaries Commission has completed three of the 14 recounts requested by the UNC and the PNM following the Local Government Elections on Monday.
The recounts did not result in any change in the final results in the three electoral districts where they were conducted.
But it turns out the voter turnout of 30.34 percent on Monday, did not only mark a change in the voter turnout in 2019 but was a record low voter turnout for the past 23 years.
Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.