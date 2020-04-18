If your National ID card is due to expire... or has already expired, this year no need to worry. The E-B-C says your ID card will now CONTINUE to be valid until December 31st. Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought responses from the Government, Opposition, and others who plan to contest the General Election due later this year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Police Crackdown On Motorists

Police Crackdown On Motorists

Massive gridlock across the country today, as police cracked down on thousands of motorists and other persons who are refusing to stay at home.