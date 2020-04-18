If your National ID card is due to expire... or has already expired, this year no need to worry. The E-B-C says your ID card will now CONTINUE to be valid until December 31st. Our Political Editor Juhel Browne sought responses from the Government, Opposition, and others who plan to contest the General Election due later this year.
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The answers are in. We now know how TV talk show host Ian Alleyne, under quarantine at the Caura hospital for COVID-19...
Twelve virtual courts will be introduced in the coming weeks as part of the Judiciary's operations under the current COVID-19 stay-at-home regulations.
Massive gridlock across the country today, as police cracked down on thousands of motorists and other persons who are refusing to stay at home.
Teachers are not required to facilitate online teaching and learning during this pandemic period, and as such...
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says there was a plan to send a flight to bring some Trinidad and Tobago students in Jamaica and Barbados home.
Some nine hundred and fifty-seven inmates are to be released from prison early.