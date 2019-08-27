The East Zone Basketball Final has reached a climax. The unbeaten Stories of Success (SOS) will be taking on Valencia Heat in the best of three finals from tomorrow night at the Maloney Complex. It's being dubbed as a battle between youth and experience. The experienced Heat are looking for revenge after being defeated in the round robbin phase, but SOS believes they will need all the help they can get to stand a chance.
