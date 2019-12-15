Given what he calls the island's non-formal economy, Tobagonians are suffering as a result of the demonetisation of the old $100 bill, according to Watson Duke. The THA Minority Leader called it another attack on poor people. Joshua Seemungal has more…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Windies Beat India In 1st ODI

Windies Beat India In 1st ODI

West Indies got a pair of brilliant centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope to claim a eight wicket win over Indian today.

Lawrence Sacked

Lawrence Sacked

The Dennis Lawrence era is over. This after he was axed in one of a number of changes announced following the TTFA's Board meeting yesterday.

Cops Foil Home Invasion

Cops Foil Home Invasion

A deadly shootout in Central this morning between bandits and the police. Officers successfully foiled a home invasion in Charlieville,