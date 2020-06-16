He's declared himself the man with the trump! Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke, is confident that this general election, his party will be taking the two Tobago seats. So he's advising the major political parties to put their personal feelings aside and get with the winning team - in both their interests.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It was a shot that was heard around T&T, as FIFA has challenged the Jurisdiction of the T&T High Court to resolve their ongoing dispute against the United TTFA.
West Indies batsman Shai Hope wants to play a key role with the bat in the three-game series and in the process improve his Test batting average.
The people of Maloney are expected to get a 'state of the art' community swimming pool.
The National Security Minister says there will be a labour march on the Labour Day holiday on Friday but without the large crowds of trade union members usually associated with the event.
He's declared himself the man with the trump! Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots...