Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke says Tobago will have independence, and he'll stop at nothing to achieve it. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.
Duke on Tobago Independence
Nneka Parsanlal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister says the Scarborough Secondary school has to be relocated inland in Tobago because coastal erosion is threatening its very foundation at its present location.
Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.
Twenty five Unipet stations closed today causing a gas panic across the country. It turns out to be an issue of a lack of funds to pay for fuel on delivery.
It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain.