The World Health Organization will meet on Thursday to consider declaring the Coronavirus A Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Here at home, Public Services Association President Watson Duke gives government 48 hours to equip customs and immigration staff for interfacing with potentially infected visitors. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more in this report.

Duke Gives Ultimatum

Yara Protest

Close to a month after Yara Trinidad Ltd. Shut-down its ammonia plant operations, retrenched workers returned to the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate in protest.