The World Health Organization will meet on Thursday to consider declaring the Coronavirus A Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Here at home, Public Services Association President Watson Duke gives government 48 hours to equip customs and immigration staff for interfacing with potentially infected visitors. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more in this report.
Duke Gives Ultimatum
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two nationals from Trinidad and Tobago are now in the province in China where the coronavirus originated, but thus far they have not been reported to be infected with the deadly flu.
The World Health Organisation will meet on Thursday to decide if the China strain of Coronavirus qualifies as a Global Health Emergency. Here's more.
The World Health Organization will meet on Thursday to consider declaring the Coronavirus A Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Close to a month after Yara Trinidad Ltd. Shut-down its ammonia plant operations, retrenched workers returned to the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate in protest.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th January 2020
- Who to Decide On Coronavirus Tomorrow
- Gov’t needs to Impose Travel restrictions for Carnival
- T&T nationals in china where Coronavirus began
- Duke Gives Ultimatum
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 28th January 2020
- Gary Speaks To Tv6 Part One: Fetes & Licensed Guns
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 27th January 2020
- HDC to Build 1,500 Homes For Low Income Earners
- Minister on Magdalena