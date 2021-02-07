DSS Founder Kerron Clarke remains in police custody tonight, following his arrest roughly 24 hours ago. Clarke was discharged from hospital early Sunday, after being admitted for what his lawyer's describe as chest bruising, brought on by alleged police brutality. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6!

Past 7 Days On 6!

The body of kidnapping victim Andrea Bharatt, was found in a forested area, after six days of recovery efforts… The Evidence Amendment Bill failed to secure Opposition support…

UNC Renews Call For Young to Resign

UNC Renews Call For Young to Resign

But serving opposition MPs may be seeing it differently as the United National Congress is once again calling for the resignation of National Security Minister Stuart Young.

DSS Founder in Custody After Hospital Discharge

DSS Founder in Custody After Hospital Discharge

DSS Founder Kerron Clarke remains in police custody tonight, following his arrest roughly 24 hours ago. Clarke was discharged from hospital early Sunday, after being admitted for what his lawyer's describe as chest bruising, brought on by alleged police brutality.