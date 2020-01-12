Thirteen drunk drivers are to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate on Monday after they were arrested during two police exercises in the capital city over the weekend.
Among those arrested were a soldier, an accountant, a banker and an interior designer.
Officers of the Port of Spain division conducted one of the exercises on Friday night into Saturday morning, during which ten people were arrested and charged for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The other three were arrested during another exercise carried out on Saturday night.
All 13 were granted bail at the Central Police Station on St Vincent Street and ordered to attend court tommorrow morning.