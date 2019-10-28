The Prison service is investigating how a package containing a quantity of illegal and banned items was sent over the wall at the Port of Spain Prison, even with a heightened police presence around the prison. Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson said the prison service will be examining the security arrangements by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to see how it can be improved. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
DRUGS THROWN OVER WALL AT POS PRISON
Nisha John-Mohammed
