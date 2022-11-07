Shaquille St. John of Arouca appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with possession of two firearms and approximately $1.5 million worth of high grade marijuana. This after the vehicle he was driving after disembarking the APT James Inter-Island ferry was searched at the Scarborough port and the illegal items were allegedly found by police. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
DRUG BUST IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
