If what scientists are forecasting is true, Trinidad and Tobago, and by extension the Caribbean region, would need to prepare for some very dry times ahead; to be more specific, in about a decade. It's something the authorities say they too are keeping an eye on. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG Meets With DPP

AG Meets With DPP

Two of the nation's high office holders - the Attorney General and the Director of Public Pr…