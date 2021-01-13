Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine is tonight calling on PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, to drop out of the Tobago House of Assembly election race, until she finds Tobago's zip line monies. Mr. Augustine spoke on Tuesday night, during the PDP'S political meeting in Goodwood. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has issued a directive that going forward additional measures will be put in place to ensure patrons remain seated during performances at spaces under his purview such as Queen's Hall.

The outgoing US Ambassador to this country says that "in the coming months, Trinbagonians will benefit from regional distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S companies."

Tuesday night we reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Education Ministry to slash teachers' working hours.