DRONE DROPS IN PRISON

For some time, drones having been dropping contraband into the maximum-security prison. The acting prisons commissioner has deemed it a national security threat as prisons officers have been forced to shoot down some of the drones in the past. Tv6 News has obtained recent videos of drones making the illegal drops. Mark Bassant has the story.

