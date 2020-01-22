It’s called UTURN and it will be the tool to implement the demerit points and fixed penalty red light enforcement system that is set to orient behavior for safer driving and safer roads and even easier payment for traffic offences. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Driving Transformation Project Launched
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
