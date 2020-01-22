It’s called UTURN and it will be the tool to implement the demerit points and fixed penalty red light enforcement system that is set to orient behavior for safer driving and safer roads and even easier payment for traffic offences. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cycling Team Travels

Cycling Team Travels

Trinidad and Tobago's Cycling team are on their way to Milton Canada for the World Cup.

Pompeo Mentions T&T

Pompeo Mentions T&T

U-S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo kicks off his TWO Day visit to Jamaica, he meets with regional leaders and mentions T&T in particular.

Rowley on Crime

Rowley on Crime

A state of Emergency will not be had to treat with the present crime surge in the country. This from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.