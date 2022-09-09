Transport Commissioner, Clive Clarke, has told TV6 News, all efforts would be made to ensure drivers throughout the country, obey the law. This as several licensing officers, along with police officers are in Tobago, conducting spot checks on motorists.
DRIVERS GET TICKETS
Elizabeth Williams
