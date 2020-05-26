DRIVERS BEWARE: DEMERIT POINTS SYSTEM IN EFFECT TOMORROW

Come Wednesday May 27th, the much publicised Road Traffic Demerit Points System will be in effect and drivers found violating the rules of the road will do so at the risk of having their driver's permits suspended for up to two years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the system was delayed but Minister of Transport Rohan Sinanan assures that the programme will be rolled out on Wednesday. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

