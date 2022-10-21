The school maxi-taxi driver involved in a fracas with students of Carapichaima West Secondary School is praised by the mother of a student for his intervention. Earlier this week, the driver tried to stop an attack by one student on another and was pounced upon by students. Friday, the Concerned Parent Movement says it's standing in solidarity with the Maxi Taxi Association and the parent. Here's more in this report.

