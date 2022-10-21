The school maxi-taxi driver involved in a fracas with students of Carapichaima West Secondary School is praised by the mother of a student for his intervention. Earlier this week, the driver tried to stop an attack by one student on another and was pounced upon by students. Friday, the Concerned Parent Movement says it's standing in solidarity with the Maxi Taxi Association and the parent. Here's more in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's Divali time so at TV6 over the next few days, we bring you some of the interesting aspe…
The International Women's Forum of T&T which is a subset of the IWF founded in New York,…
"If" there was an agreement by a political office holder and a potential witness in criminal…
It's exactly seven days before the 2022 staging of Tobago's Carnival.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- GARY: SOMEBODY MUST GO TO JAIL
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 20th October 2022
- Morning Edition: 21st October 2022
- Morning Edition: 20th October 2022
- UNC SAYS ONLY DPP SHOULD DO PLEA BARGAINING
- $17.5 MILLION TOBAGO CARNIVAL
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 19th October 2022
- TTSIDA: WE WOULD BE THE POLICE
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 18th October 2022
- MASSY STORES ON 'CYBER SECURITY INCIDENT'