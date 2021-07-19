A drive through vaccination site will be up, running and open to the public come Wednesday at Wallerfield. You're being asked to fill out the forms in advance and try to get 4 persons per vehicle.

Trini Family In B'dos Blanked From CAL Flight

A Trinidadian family living in Barbados is querying why they their eight month old baby has to undergo a PCR test to enter Trinidad...when the rest of family members have tested negative for COVID-19.

Crime Wrap

Five held in south Trinidad, an 18-year-old arrested and gun Seized in Diego Martin during anti-crime exercises.