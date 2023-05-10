There was drama in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as members of the Government and the Opposition at times shouted to get the attention of the Presiding Officer, as the Attorney General read a statement about the State's appeal in the Brent Thomas matter.
On each occasion the Opposition objected, the Deputy Speaker over-ruled.
The AG revealed that the State today filed an application before the Court of Appeal to hear its appeal in the matter "urgently in priority over all other appeals."
Juhel Browne reports.