If government could, then it would continue with the Dragon Gas deal agreed to with the government of Venezuela. That's according to Energy Minister Franklyn Khan who doesn't anticipate any immediate problems in the area of production in relation to the new developments over Dragon. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Senate.

Powergen looks ahead to 2020 season

Defending local cricket champions Powergen are ready and raring to for a repeat of their 2019 success when this seasons domestic competition bowls off on Friday.

Agri Society news conference

The President of the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago wants an investigation into possible fraud, at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Private Motion on Crime

A Private Motion condemning the Government for its failure to deal with crime continues in the upper house Tuesday evening. 