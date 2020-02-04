If government could, then it would continue with the Dragon Gas deal agreed to with the government of Venezuela. That's according to Energy Minister Franklyn Khan who doesn't anticipate any immediate problems in the area of production in relation to the new developments over Dragon. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Senate.
Dragon deal hold wouldn't affect supply
Alicia Boucher
