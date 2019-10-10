Thursday is World Mental Health Day, a day when people involved in mental health advocate on behalf of mental health patients, educate the public and bring issues that once were in the dark to light. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Being your best self requires one to be of a sound mind and a healthy body. We often focus on the latter in our goal of being a healthier person but having good mental health is just as important.
Fisherman Keith Schneider is back home with his family in Icacos, Thursday, two days after being kidnapped, along with 64-year-old Ramkissoon Harricharan and Venezuelan Alvaro Espinoza.
37 year-old Tristan Chapman of Bon Accord Tobago tells the TV6 of his life at Transformed Life Ministry and Rehabilitation Centre in Arouca, his life on drugs, and how he was rehabilitated to become an employee of the same centre.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says Trinidad and Tobago was once a prime IMF candidate, but now, we're in a decent position. Dr. Rowley made the remarks at Thursday's 'Spotlight on Budget 2020' forum at the Radisson Hotel.