Earlier on Thursday, economist Dr. Vanus James was holding out hope that a resolution to the impasse between the PDP leader and the Chief Secretary might be in sight. He told reporter Elizabeth Williams that he had held separate discussions with both men.
DR VANUS JAMES ON PDP FIASCO
Elizabeth Williams
