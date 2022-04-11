Amid the cry for a data driven society and more research from local academics, one local researcher is peeved after his paper was rejected by an international journal, not for want of more work but for being too "region specific".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premier Division Two club Merry Boys are upbeat about winn…
One car dealer who sells new and used electric vehicles in this country says the Government …
Amid the cry for a data driven society and more research from local academics, one local res…
The Oilfields Workers Trade Union wants to meet with Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzal…
There are no plans to retrench workers based on T&TEC's Business Plan.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- ALLIYAH LAID TO REST
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th April 2022
- TWO GET GOLD
- Morning Edition: 11th April 2022
- SURVIVING VINCENTIAN CREW DISGUSTED BY RESPONSE
- Ameen: Food Prices, Gas
- EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON TEEN GIRL'S DEATH
- BAMBOO SETTLEMENT WATER SYSTEM EXPLAINED
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 08th April 2022
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 07th April 2022