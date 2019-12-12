A prospective candidate for the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, is calling on citizens to give the process for the exchange of the $100 notes a chance. Dr. Tsoiafatt- Angus spoke with TV6.
Tags
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
TTMet Service advises that the Caroni River is currently at a contained state as water level…
Close to six months after the Venezuelan Migration Registration Process ended, some Venezuel…
Several students from El Dorado East Secondary school were awarded medals and trophies for o…
One of the two bills that form part of the government's plan to decriminalize cannabis was p…