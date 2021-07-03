The private dental office of Member of Parliament for Caroni East, Dr. Rishad Seecheran, has been vandalised. The MP believes it might have been linked to a fake social media post that linked his private practice with food distribution. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Barbados Assesses Damages

Barbadians spent today cleaning up their island in the wake of Hurricane Elsa, which caused 62 houses to collapse, damaged more than a thousand homes and left 743 of them without roofs.

CRIME WRAP

After they were caught inside the Residence Nightclub, back in January, 85 people have been now been charged.

And, drinking a beer in Arima, leads to a man being arrested, and fined three-thousand dollars.