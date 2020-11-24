On Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley left on a flight for Tobago.

It's also the day the entire Opposition bench abstained in a vote to expand the life of the Anti-Gang legislation, which required the support of the United National Congress to be passed with a three-fifths majority. Government has criticised the UNC for the move which it feels acts against the interest of solving crime.

Well, in a twist, Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal, is chiding two MPs on the PNM bench for their absence.

Dr. Moonilal is calling the criticism by government, hypocritical.

He was speaking at the UNC's Virtual Report in San Fernando on Monday evening.

