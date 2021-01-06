Weighing in on the violence that has taken place at the US Capitol building was political analyst Dr. Winford James who condemned what has happened saying Donald Trump needs psychological help. James said America should be ashamed of themselves since they are always eager to meddle in the affairs other nations. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Dr. James: Trump Needs Psychological Help
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On this edition of the Morning Edition, while we are monitoring the post-election scenes in …
Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health Dr. Roshan Parasram says the Ministry is exploring electronic bracelets for persons in quarantine...
Former national Goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has hit out at the Jamaica Football Federation officials for their approach towards a wage issue with the Jamaica players...
Residents of Cachipe Village, Moruga are calling on the Ministry of Works to immediate repair a massive sinkhole in their community.
The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is now in the COVAX Facility and has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation. What this means is, it's also approved for use in T&T.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 06th January 2021
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Electronic Bracelets For Quarantine Individuals
- Dr. Gadsby-Dolly: face-to-face learning resumes February 8th, Min. preparing for reopening
- PM Rowley: US Capitol, a day we would never forget
- Bandit killed during home invasion at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th January 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th January 2021
- Police Association Wants Negotiation Settlement
- Moruga Sinkhole