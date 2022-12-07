Economist and PDP supporter Dr Vanus James is tonight saying that THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his administration had no choice but to resign from the PDP, as the party's founder, Watson Duke, kept saying that the party belongs to him. However, Dr James says that Mr. Augustine and his colleagues remaining in the Assembly as independents, though not illegal, is not the way to go. He spoke with Elizabeth Williams.

