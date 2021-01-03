There is word tonight that former Presiding Officer of the Tobago House of Assembly Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus will file nomination papers tomorrow to contest the Scarborough Calder Hall seat, as an independent candidate in the upcoming THA Elections. Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Stanford Callender told TV6, he hopes this is not the case as there are consequences. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

