The PNM is not winning twelve seats on January 25, 2021. This from Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus , in an audio statement issued to the media. Dr. Tsoiafatt-Angus who remain a member of the incumbent PNM, is an independent candidate for the January 25th elections, for the Scarborough/ Calder Hall seat. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Dr Denise Calls Out The PNM
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tourism and Culture Minister Randall Mitchell has issued a directive that going forward additional measures will be put in place to ensure patrons remain seated during performances at spaces under his purview such as Queen's Hall.
The outgoing US Ambassador to this country says that "in the coming months, Trinbagonians will benefit from regional distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S companies."
Tuesday night we reported that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Education Ministry to slash teachers' working hours.
As the Coronavirus continues to mutate with a new unclassified strain emerging in Brazil...
The Express Newspaper has won its legal battle in the High Court against the Attorney General and the Police Service.