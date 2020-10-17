Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard is taking issue with Chief Justice Ivor Archie over his recent warning that the criminal justice system is near collapse. The DPP describes this claim in the CJ's address at the virtual opening of the Law Term on October 7 as "spectacularly disingenuous and misleading.

